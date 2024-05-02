Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 13:23:32

Geron Corporation Q1 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$55.39 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$38.12 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1400% to $0.30 million from $0.02 million last year.

Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$55.39 Mln. vs. -$38.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.09 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $0.30 Mln vs. $0.02 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Geron Corp.mehr Nachrichten