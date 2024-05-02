|
02.05.2024 13:23:32
Geron Corporation Q1 Loss increases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at -$55.39 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$38.12 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1400% to $0.30 million from $0.02 million last year.
Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$55.39 Mln. vs. -$38.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.09 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $0.30 Mln vs. $0.02 Mln last year.
