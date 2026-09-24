Glencore Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JAGV / ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64

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24.09.2026 13:45:53

Glencore set for ASX listing in October

GLENCORE expects to start trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on October 14 after satisfying the exchange’s substantive listing requirements.

The miner and commodity trader said the ASX had approved it for admission as a Foreign Exempt Listing.

Glencore’s Australian securities, known as CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), will each represent one ordinary Glencore share.

Glencore currently has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, where it trades as GLEN, and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange under the code GLN.

The company said in August that it planned to add an Australian secondary listing to broaden its investor base and improve trading liquidity.

Existing shareholders in the UK and South Africa can convert ordinary shares into Australian CDIs, although conversions from South Africa will remain subject to exchange-control regulations.

Glencore has appointed Computershare Investor Services to manage its Australian CDI register.

The post Glencore set for ASX listing in October appeared first on Miningmx.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASX Limited Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh 40,59 0,50% ASX Limited Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh
Australian Stock Exchange Ltd. 35,00 -1,69% Australian Stock Exchange Ltd.
Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Sh 12,80 1,59% Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Sh
Glencore plc 6,48 1,09% Glencore plc

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