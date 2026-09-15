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16.09.2026 00:16:50

GM Unveils New Infotainment System With Enhanced Customization And CarPlay Integration

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) is introducing a redesigned in-vehicle information and entertainment system aimed at giving drivers greater convenience and customization, similar to the experience of using a smartphone.

The software will debut later this year in redesigned Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks before expanding across GM's broader vehicle lineup.

The new interface is designed to reduce the number of screens and menus drivers need to navigate by proactively displaying relevant controls, such as garage-door access and incoming calls.

GM has also significantly updated its Super Cruise advanced driver-assistance system, adding visual representations of surrounding vehicles and pedestrians to the driver display to provide more information when the system is operating hands-free.

The automaker is also changing how Apple CarPlay and Android Auto operate. Rather than taking over the entire display, the systems will use a "window-in-window" approach that allows phone functions and GM's own vehicle controls to remain visible simultaneously.

GM said it is working with Apple and Google on additional improvements. The software overhaul follows organizational changes placing GM's digital experience operations under design, led by former Apple and Google executive Sebastian Bauer.

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