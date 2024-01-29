Good profitability in a difficult economic environment

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, 29. January 2024. INTERROLL was able to achieve a good result for the full financial year 2023: despite a very challenging economic environment, the EBITDA and EBIT margins are expected to be only slightly below the previous years (2022/2021). Sales amounted to CHF 556.3 million (-16.3% compared to the previous year and -11.7% in local currencies). Order intake amounted to CHF 519.7 million (-9.2% compared to the previous year and -3.9% in local currencies).

Sales in consolidated currency amounted to CHF 556.3 million (-16.3% compared to the previous year) and decreased in local currencies by -11.7%. As usual, Interroll was able to increase its sales momentum compared to the first half of 2023 due to the seasonal nature of the project business. The successful completion of projects in North America in particular contributed to this in the second half of the year.

Total order intake for 2023 in consolidated currency amounted to CHF 519.7 million (-9.2% compared to the previous year) and fell by -3.9% compared to the previous year in local currencies. In addition to the strong negative currency impact, the first half of the year in particular was characterized by a very good order intake in North America on the one hand, but also by weak demand due to customers reducing their inventories, especially in Europe, on the other hand. In the second half of the year, the impact of the destocking had been significantly reduced, but the general economic downturn became stronger.

Based on preliminary (unaudited) figures, both the EBITDA and EBIT margins are expected to be only slightly below the previous years (2022/2021).

"Last year, we succeeded in winning new customers in a difficult environment thanks to our innovation leadership and global market presence. Despite a challenging market, we achieved a good profitability," explains CEO Ingo Steinkrüger and adds: "We are currently observing that the fundamental market drivers are intact, but it cannot be ruled out that the current economic and geopolitical situation will continue to present us with further challenges in the foreseeable future. With our solutions, we are perfectly aligned with market requirements and therefore optimally equipped for any market recovery."

Interroll’s full 2023 Annual Report, including final, audited figures for 2023 will be presented at the annual media conference on March 15, 2024.