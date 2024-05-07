07.05.2024 06:59:29

Good results in local currencies in a continued difficult market environment

Geberit AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Good results in local currencies in a continued difficult market environment

07-May-2024 / 06:59 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Geberit Group posted good results in a once again very challenging environment in the first quarter of 2024. A slight decline in volumes and an operating profitability that remained at a high level characterised the first three months of the year. Net sales decreased by 6.2% to CHF 837 million. Adjusted for currency effects, the decrease was 1.4%. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) reached CHF 275 million, which corresponds to a decrease in the EBITDA margin of 30 basis points to 32.8% compared to the previous year. Earnings per share fell by 9.9% to CHF 5.73.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. 

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


News Source: Geberit AG

End of Inside Information

1896945  07-May-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1896945&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Geberit AG (N)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Geberit AG (N)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Geberit AG (N) 408,90 -1,87% Geberit AG (N)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt gibt am Mittwoch nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen