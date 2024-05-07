|
07.05.2024 06:59:29
Good results in local currencies in a continued difficult market environment
|
Geberit AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
The Geberit Group posted good results in a once again very challenging environment in the first quarter of 2024. A slight decline in volumes and an operating profitability that remained at a high level characterised the first three months of the year. Net sales decreased by 6.2% to CHF 837 million. Adjusted for currency effects, the decrease was 1.4%. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) reached CHF 275 million, which corresponds to a decrease in the EBITDA margin of 30 basis points to 32.8% compared to the previous year. Earnings per share fell by 9.9% to CHF 5.73.
