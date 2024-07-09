|
09.07.2024 21:00:09
Half-Year 2024 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast
|
VAT Group AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
VAT cordially invites you to our Half-Year 2024 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast.
Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the detailed half-year 2024 results and give you an outlook for the remainder of 2024. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.
Date: Thursday, July 18, 2024
Time: 11:00am CEST
The event can be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.
The presentations and Q&A sessions will be held in English. To join in the webcast, please click HERE.
Alternatively, participants via phone may pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.
Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 631 570 5613 (USA)
Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.
VAT will publish its Half-Year Report 2024 at 6.30am CEST on July 18, 2024 and will make the presentation slides (in English) available for the conference call and the webcast HERE at the same time.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.
Kind regards,
Michel Gerber Christopher Wickli
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability Investor Relations Manager
Financial calendar 2024
ABOUT VAT
Except as otherwise required by law, VAT disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this report.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAT Group AG
|Seelistrasse 1
|9469 Haag
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 81 771 61 61
|Fax:
|+41 81 771 48 30
|E-mail:
|reception@vat.ch
|Internet:
|www.vatvalve.com
|ISIN:
|CH0311864901
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1942799
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1942799 09.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VATmehr Nachrichten
|
21:00
|Half-Year 2024 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast (EQS Group)
|
21:00
|Medien- und Analysten Telefonkonferenz und Webcast zum Halbjahresabschluss 2024 (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Optimismus in Zürich: SLI notiert am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SLI am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|SPI-Papier VAT-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in VAT von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|SIX-Handel SLI schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SLI nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: SLI klettert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu VATmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VAT
|108,05
|13,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Anhörung im Fokus: US-Börsen auf Vortagesniveau -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich deutlich schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost schließen überwiegend höher - Nikkei auf Allzeithoch
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Dienstag kräftig nach. Die US-Börsen treten im Dienstagshandel auf der Stelle. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es unterdessen im Verlauf mehrheitlich nach oben.