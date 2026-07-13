Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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13.07.2026 20:30:00
Has Micron Technology Stock Peaked?
Investing in a stock that has been flying high is risky because it can be difficult, if not impossible, to predict just how high it might go. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), which has been skyrocketing due to strong results as companies have been loading up on memory and storage products, even as prices have been rising, hit a $1 trillion valuation earlier this year. Its stock price hit a high of $1,255 last month, but it has given back gains since then. In the past month, it has been declining, and on Monday, it was trading more than 25% below that recent high. Is this a sign that the Micron Technology stock may have peaked, or could it still bounce back and rally higher this year?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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