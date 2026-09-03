Hershey Aktie
WKN: 851297 / ISIN: US4278661081
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03.09.2026 07:41:18
Hershey Appoints Dave Hulays CFO, Succeeding Steve Voskuil
(RTTNews) - The Hershey Co. (HSY) said that it has appointed Dave Hulays as Chief Financial Officer, or CFO, effective September 2, 2026. Hulays takes over from Steve Voskuil, who will retire early next year.
The company said that Hulays, who has been a Hershey's executive since 2012, has nearly 30 years of finance experience across Hershey and Procter & Gamble. He has held leadership roles spanning U.S. and International finance, M&A, FP&A, Tax & Treasury, Supply Chain, and Enterprise Transformation, it said in an official statement.
Voskuil, who has served as CFO for seven years, will retire in early 2027. He will transition to SVP, Strategic Projects, supporting key initiatives for the CEO and Board and facilitating a smooth transition of the CFO post.
On the NYSE, HSY ended Wednesday's trading at $177.43, up $1.43 or 0.81 percent. In overnight trading, the stock was down 0.51 percent at $176.52.
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