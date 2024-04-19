easyJet plc (EZJ)

HOL-Holding(s) in Company



19-Apr-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 17-Apr-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 18-Apr-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.439020 6.583303 10.022323 75970194 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.328645 6.556620 9.885265 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 26065837 3.438719 US2778562098 2278 0.000301 Sub Total 8.A 26068115 3.439020% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 223592 0.029497 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 6433 0.000849 Physical Swap 24/07/2024 n/a 5721000 0.754739 Sub Total 8.B1 5951025 0.785085% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 22/04/2024 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 21619 0.002852 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 174205 0.022982 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 1666977 0.219915 Swaps 23/10/2024 N/A Cash 1254839 0.165544 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 49226 0.006494 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 126177 0.016646 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 228150 0.030099 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 52345 0.006906 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 88635 0.011693 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 11995324 1.582476 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 24048 0.003173 Swaps 12/05/2025 N/A Cash 37485 0.004945 Swaps 16/05/2025 N/A Cash 609410 0.080396 Swaps 19/05/2025 N/A Cash 225000 0.029683 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 114997 0.015171 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 87641 0.011562 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 951868 0.125575 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 508664 0.067105 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Swaps 17/01/2029 N/A Cash 78833 0.010400 Swaps 18/01/2029 N/A Cash 41244 0.005441 Swaps 19/01/2029 N/A Cash 51427 0.006784 Swaps 20/01/2029 N/A Cash 4488 0.000592 Swaps 21/01/2029 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 22/01/2029 N/A Cash 114772 0.015141 Swaps 23/01/2029 N/A Cash 1498 0.000198 Swaps 24/01/2029 N/A Cash 97143 0.012816 Swaps 25/01/2029 N/A Cash 4716 0.000622 Swaps 26/01/2029 N/A Cash 86218 0.011374 Swaps 27/01/2029 N/A Cash 402 0.000053 Swaps 28/01/2029 N/A Cash 11995324 1.582476 Swaps 29/01/2029 N/A Cash 26625 0.003512 Swaps 30/01/2029 N/A Cash 6574612 0.867352 Swaps 01/02/2029 N/A Cash 174205 0.022982 Sub Total 8.B2 43951054 5.798218% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.186514 5.803563% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 18-Apr-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

