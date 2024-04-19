Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 14:00:05

HOL-Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)
HOL-Holding(s) in Company

19-Apr-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Apr-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.439020

6.583303

10.022323

75970194

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.328645

6.556620

9.885265

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

26065837

 

3.438719

US2778562098

 

2278

 

0.000301

Sub Total 8.A

26068115

3.439020%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

223592

0.029497

Physical Option

17/01/2029

n/a

6433

0.000849

Physical Swap

24/07/2024

n/a

5721000

0.754739

Sub Total 8.B1

 

5951025

0.785085%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

22/04/2024

N/A

Cash

1496435

0.197416

Swaps

02/07/2024

N/A

Cash

21619

0.002852

Swaps

08/07/2024

N/A

Cash

875604

0.115514

Swaps

26/07/2024

N/A

Cash

3951345

0.521279

Swaps

31/07/2024

N/A

Cash

174205

0.022982

Swaps

30/08/2024

N/A

Cash

1666977

0.219915

Swaps

23/10/2024

N/A

Cash

1254839

0.165544

Swaps

31/10/2024

N/A

Cash

49226

0.006494

Swaps

18/11/2024

N/A

Cash

126177

0.016646

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

228150

0.030099

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

52345

0.006906

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

88635

0.011693

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

11995324

1.582476

Swaps

06/05/2025

N/A

Cash

24048

0.003173

Swaps

12/05/2025

N/A

Cash

37485

0.004945

Swaps

16/05/2025

N/A

Cash

609410

0.080396

Swaps

19/05/2025

N/A

Cash

225000

0.029683

Swaps

07/11/2025

N/A

Cash

114997

0.015171

Swaps

16/02/2026

N/A

Cash

87641

0.011562

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

951868

0.125575

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

508664

0.067105

Swaps

03/01/2029

N/A

Cash

31100

0.004103

Swaps

04/01/2029

N/A

Cash

40000

0.005277

Swaps

17/01/2029

N/A

Cash

78833

0.010400

Swaps

18/01/2029

N/A

Cash

41244

0.005441

Swaps

19/01/2029

N/A

Cash

51427

0.006784

Swaps

20/01/2029

N/A

Cash

4488

0.000592

Swaps

21/01/2029

N/A

Cash

88453

0.011669

Swaps

22/01/2029

N/A

Cash

114772

0.015141

Swaps

23/01/2029

N/A

Cash

1498

0.000198

Swaps

24/01/2029

N/A

Cash

97143

0.012816

Swaps

25/01/2029

N/A

Cash

4716

0.000622

Swaps

26/01/2029

N/A

Cash

86218

0.011374

Swaps

27/01/2029

N/A

Cash

402

0.000053

Swaps

28/01/2029

N/A

Cash

11995324

1.582476

Swaps

29/01/2029

N/A

Cash

26625

0.003512

Swaps

30/01/2029

N/A

Cash

6574612

0.867352

Swaps

01/02/2029

N/A

Cash

174205

0.022982

Sub Total 8.B2

 

43951054

5.798218%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.186514

5.803563%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

18-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


