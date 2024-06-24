|
Holcim acquires Cand-Landi Group to accelerate decarbonization and circularity in Switzerland
Holcim acquires the Cand-Landi Group in Switzerland to advance decarbonization and circular construction. With consolidated net sales of CHF 70 million and 250 employees, Cand-Landi’s diversified businesses range from recycling and waste management to aggregates and ready-mix. The acquisition will accelerate decarbonization at Holcim’s Eclépens plant by providing new sources of alternative raw materials and alternative fuels. It also increases by 100,000 tons a year Holcim’s recycling of construction demolition materials into new building solutions.
Miljan Gutovic, CEO of Holcim: “The acquisition of the Cand-Landi Group will advance decarbonization and circularity in Switzerland, a lighthouse market for innovation at Holcim. I look forward to welcoming all 250 employees of the Cand-Landi Group and investing in our next chapter of growth together.”
A leader in recycling for French-speaking Switzerland, the Cand-Landi Group has been family-owned for 128 years. Following a successful partnership between Holcim and Cand-Landi for many years, the acquisition will provide customers with even more comprehensive solutions in construction, logistics and the circular economy. With its high value-add railway logistics services and network, Cand-Landi diversifies Holcim’s business while also contributing to its goal of decarbonizing its own operations.
