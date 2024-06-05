|
05.06.2024 07:00:10
Holcim advances circular construction with acquisition of Land Recovery in the UK
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim has completed the acquisition of Land Recovery in the UK, advancing its capabilities in circular construction. A leading UK supplier of primary and recycled materials, Land Recovery turns rail ballast into new solutions for the UK rail network as well as supplying construction demolition materials for the production of ready-mix, precast concrete and asphalt. The acquisition expands Holcim’s access to construction demolition materials, with Land Recovery recycling more than 300,000 tons last year.
Miljan Gutovic, CEO, Holcim: “Land Recovery strengthens Holcim’s leading position in circular construction and advances our group target of recycling 10 million tons of construction demolition materials in 2024. I look forward to welcoming all 85 employees of Land Recovery and investing in our next era of growth together.”
Land Recovery was founded in 1982 by the Beecroft family. With four facilities across the UK as well as 85 employees, Land Recovery’s services include the supply of primary rail ballast, handling and treating spent ballast and recycling it into new building solutions.
The transaction follows Holcim's acquisition last year of Sivyer Logistics, a leading producer of recycled construction demolition materials for the London construction market.
