Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim advances circular construction with acquisition of Land Recovery in the UK



05.06.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Leading supplier of recycled construction materials in the UK

Advances Holcim’s circularity goal to recycle 10 million tons of construction materials in 2024

Expands range of circular building solutions in the UK Holcim has completed the acquisition of Land Recovery in the UK, advancing its capabilities in circular construction. A leading UK supplier of primary and recycled materials, Land Recovery turns rail ballast into new solutions for the UK rail network as well as supplying construction demolition materials for the production of ready-mix, precast concrete and asphalt. The acquisition expands Holcim’s access to construction demolition materials, with Land Recovery recycling more than 300,000 tons last year. Miljan Gutovic, CEO, Holcim: “Land Recovery strengthens Holcim’s leading position in circular construction and advances our group target of recycling 10 million tons of construction demolition materials in 2024. I look forward to welcoming all 85 employees of Land Recovery and investing in our next era of growth together.” Land Recovery was founded in 1982 by the Beecroft family. With four facilities across the UK as well as 85 employees, Land Recovery’s services include the supply of primary rail ballast, handling and treating spent ballast and recycling it into new building solutions. The transaction follows Holcim's acquisition last year of Sivyer Logistics, a leading producer of recycled construction demolition materials for the London construction market. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Media Release

