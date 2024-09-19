|
19.09.2024 06:00:03
Holcim invests in Sublime Systems to scale up innovative low-carbon technology
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim has invested in Sublime Systems, a leading low-carbon cement technology startup, to expand its range of highly engineered solutions to decarbonize building at scale. The partnership will advance Sublime’s first commercial manufacturing facility in Massachusetts, U.S.A., giving Holcim a large share of Sublime Cement™ produced there through a binding offtake reservation. The two partners have established a dedicated project team to co-develop further facilities to scale up and commercialize Sublime Systems’ technology for swift market deployment.
Nollaig Forrest, Chief Sustainability Officer, Holcim: “The Sublime Systems team has developed a unique technology to decarbonize cement, cutting across the entire production process from the use of clean electricity to carbon-free raw materials. We are excited about this technology’s potential and are delighted to be partnering to bring it to market at scale. This investment advances our strategy to decarbonize construction by scaling up the most innovative technologies across our operations.”
Dr. Leah Ellis, CEO and Co-Founder, Sublime Systems: “In the cement industry, scale is everything. We are proud to collaborate with Holcim who supports our mission of swift and massive impact. By pairing Sublime’s technology with Holcim’s advanced global operations from manufacturing and logistics to commercial distribution, we can scale up our impact together.”
Sublime Systems’ technology reinvents the full cement manufacturing process. Based on a proprietary CO₂-free electrochemical system, it uses clean electricity and carbon-free raw materials for cement production. After its first successful market applications, Sublime is currently building a commercial-scale manufacturing plant to produce 30,000 tons of cement per year as of 2026. Holcim’s investment adds to a recent award it was selected for by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED).
Holcim has the broadest range of decarbonization technologies in its industry to execute on its 2030 and 2050 1.5°C-aligned net-zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. Its portfolio ranges from innovative low-emission materials like calcined clay and decarbonized cement paste from recycled construction demolition materials; all the way to decarbonized energy, with 12 sites operating at over 80% alternative fuels. It is currently developing six CCUS projects, engineered to produce 8 million tons of decarbonized cement per year by 2030. Through Holcim MAQER Ventures, it works with hundreds of startups to scale up the most innovative technologies in the built environment.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.
About Sublime Systems
Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1990921 19.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Holcim AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:29
|Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SLI schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|SIX-Handel SMI zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.24
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SMI klettert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.24
|Handel in Zürich: SMI verbucht am Nachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.24
|Pluszeichen in Zürich: So entwickelt sich der SLI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.24
|SMI-Handel aktuell: SMI verbucht am Mittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.24
|Holcim invests in Sublime Systems to scale up innovative low-carbon technology (EQS Group)
|
18.09.24
|SMI-Handel aktuell: SMI zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)