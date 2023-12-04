|
Holcim joins Circularity Task Force at COP28
Holcim Group Services Ltd
Holcim has become a founding member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s (SMI) Circularity Task Force, launched at COP28 in Dubai, to accelerate our world’s shift to a circular economy. This task force aims to close essential material loops to advance climate action, while preserving nature’s resources and planetary boundaries. This commitment adds to Holcim’s leadership in circular construction, a driver of its decarbonization journey, which includes the goal of recycling more than 10 million tons of construction demolition materials by 2025. The Circularity Task Force is aligned with the Terra Carta charter putting nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation through real economy action.
Jan Jenisch, Chairman and CEO of Holcim: "With our world’s rising population and urbanization, we need to build better with less to raise living standards for all while preserving nature. Circularity is a gamechanger to make this happen at scale. At Holcim we are driving circular construction across all metropolitan areas where we operate to build cities from cities, recycling construction demolition materials into new building solutions. I am excited to be joining like-minded organizations to accelerate the shift to a more circular future together."
By building cross-sector collaboration, Holcim together with the other founding members of the Circularity Task Force - Gemini Corp, Dubai Airports, Investcorp, and LGT Group - will champion tangible, scalable and sustainable circular business practices, while raising awareness about supportive regulatory frameworks.
As a global leader in recycling, circularity is at the core of Holcim’s decarbonization journey. Building new from old, Holcim recycles nearly 7 million tons of construction demolition materials each year into new building solutions. That represents over 1,000 truck loads of materials every day. Accelerating this pace, in Europe alone, Holcim aims to recycle over 20 million tons of Construction Demolition Materials by 2030, by scaling up its ECOCycle® circular technology to reach 150 sites in Europe by 2030.
With its ECOCycle® circular technology, Holcim can recycle 100% of construction demolition materials across a broad range of applications, from decarbonized raw materials in low-carbon cement formulation, to recycled aggregates in circular concrete. Its ECOCycle® circular technology enables concrete, cement and aggregates to contain from 10% to 100% recycled construction demolition materials inside with no compromise in performance, while reducing their environmental footprint.
