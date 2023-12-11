|
Holcim recognized for global carbon capture leadership with two awards at COP28
Holcim has received two awards at COP28 in Dubai for its “Carbon2Business” project in Lägerdorf, Germany, in recognition of the scalability and breakthrough innovation of its carbon capture technologies. The first saw Holcim named by the COP28 Presidency as an "Energy Transition Changemaker" - a title awarded to companies with game-changing innovative solutions that can be scaled to accelerate decarbonization. For the second, Carbon2Business was selected as Germany’s “outstanding project” in the Mission Innovation Net-Zero Industries Awards.
Nollaig Forrest, Chief Sustainability Officer, Holcim: “It's great to close out COP28 with two awards for our Carbon2business project in Lägerdorf, Germany. This is just one of our six carbon capture, storage and utilization projects in Europe enabling us to produce at least 8 million tons of fully net zero cement per annum by 2030. These awards recognize companies for their collaboration and innovation, and at COP28 Holcim continued to create momentum with our partners across the building value chain to accelerate decarbonization.”
The COP28 Presidency Energy Transition Changemakers initiative aims to foster private sector collaboration in delivering innovative and scalable decarbonization projects globally, and to showcase solutions that enable and accelerate the energy transition. A total of 39 awards were given at COP28 across four sectors.
The Mission Innovation Net-Zero Industries Awards are the first global competition for exceptional industrial decarbonization. Its “outstanding projects” category recognizes projects that have revolutionized industries, disrupted the status quo, and set new benchmarks for decarbonisation in energy intensive industries. Just one project is chosen for each of Mission Innovation’s nine member state countries.
Carbon2Business is one of Holcim’s six full-scale carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects supported by the European Union. Holcim’s European CCUS portfolio aims to capture at least 5 million tons of CO₂ annually by 2030. Of this, Carbon2Business will capture over 1 million tons annually from 2029, with the captured CO₂ able to be utilized as a raw material by different industries in the surrounding region.
