|
15.04.2024 15:00:04
Holding(s) in Company
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B7KR2P84
Issuer Name
EASYJET PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
Other
Comments
Legal Entity level crossing. See section 9.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
12-Apr-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-Apr-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
15-Apr-2024
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|315695
|EQS News ID:
|1880663
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten
|
16.04.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
16.04.24
|FTSE 100-Wert easyJet-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in easyJet von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
15.04.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: FTSE 100 legt zum Start des Montagshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12.04.24
|Zuversicht in London: FTSE 100 schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12.04.24
|Handel in London: FTSE 100 am Freitagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12.04.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu easyJet plcmehr Analysen
|28.03.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.24
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|27.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.24
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|27.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.24
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|27.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.24
|easyJet Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.04.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|easyJet Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.01.23
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.03.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.02.24
|easyJet Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|31.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.01.24
|easyJet Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|easyJet plc
|6,10
|1,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit bleibt groß: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX beendet die Sitzung im Plus -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig
Am Dienstag war das Bild am heimischen Markt von Zuschlägen geprägt. Der DAX beendete den Handelstag kaum verändert. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch Verluste. Die Indizes in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.