15.04.2024 15:00:04

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

15-Apr-2024 / 14:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Legal Entity level crossing. See section 9.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Apr-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.890295

6.651548

10.541843

79908229

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.998938

6.771627

10.770565

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

29486541

 

3.889994

US2778562098

 

2278

 

0.000301

Sub Total 8.A

29488819

3.890295%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

289320

0.038168

Physical Option

17/01/2029

n/a

7536

0.000994

Physical Swap

24/07/2024

n/a

5721000

0.754739

Sub Total 8.B1

 

6017856

0.793901%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

17/04/2024

N/A

Cash

11995324

1.582476

Swaps

22/04/2024

N/A

Cash

1496435

0.197416

Swaps

02/07/2024

N/A

Cash

21278

0.002807

Swaps

08/07/2024

N/A

Cash

875604

0.115514

Swaps

26/07/2024

N/A

Cash

536473

0.070774

Swaps

30/08/2024

N/A

Cash

1351982

0.178359

Swaps

23/10/2024

N/A

Cash

5618322

0.741194

Swaps

31/10/2024

N/A

Cash

57126

0.007536

Swaps

18/11/2024

N/A

Cash

46141

0.006087

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

138059

0.018213

Swaps

25/02/2025

N/A

Cash

51427

0.006784

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

225000

0.029683

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

8839442

1.166138

Swaps

01/04/2025

N/A

Cash

6307

0.000832

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

12074939

1.592979

Swaps

15/04/2025

N/A

Cash

88453

0.011669

Swaps

06/05/2025

N/A

Cash

35235

0.004648

Swaps

12/05/2025

N/A

Cash

37485

0.004945

Swaps

17/07/2025

N/A

Cash

1533

0.000202

Swaps

13/10/2025

N/A

Cash

115149

0.015191

Swaps

07/11/2025

N/A

Cash

24516

0.003234

Swaps

16/02/2026

N/A

Cash

40096

0.005290

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

512694

0.067637

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

52345

0.006906

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

89089

0.011753

Swaps

03/01/2029

N/A

Cash

31100

0.004103

Swaps

04/01/2029

N/A

Cash

40000

0.005277

Sub Total 8.B2

 

44401554

5.857647%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.275555

6.069433%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

15-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 315695
EQS News ID: 1880663

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

