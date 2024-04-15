easyJet plc (EZJ)

Holding(s) in Company



15-Apr-2024 / 14:00 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Legal Entity level crossing. See section 9. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 12-Apr-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 15-Apr-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.890295 6.651548 10.541843 79908229 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.998938 6.771627 10.770565 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 29486541 3.889994 US2778562098 2278 0.000301 Sub Total 8.A 29488819 3.890295% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 289320 0.038168 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 7536 0.000994 Physical Swap 24/07/2024 n/a 5721000 0.754739 Sub Total 8.B1 6017856 0.793901% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 17/04/2024 N/A Cash 11995324 1.582476 Swaps 22/04/2024 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 21278 0.002807 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 536473 0.070774 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 1351982 0.178359 Swaps 23/10/2024 N/A Cash 5618322 0.741194 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 57126 0.007536 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 46141 0.006087 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 138059 0.018213 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 51427 0.006784 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 225000 0.029683 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 8839442 1.166138 Swaps 01/04/2025 N/A Cash 6307 0.000832 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 12074939 1.592979 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 35235 0.004648 Swaps 12/05/2025 N/A Cash 37485 0.004945 Swaps 17/07/2025 N/A Cash 1533 0.000202 Swaps 13/10/2025 N/A Cash 115149 0.015191 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 24516 0.003234 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 40096 0.005290 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 512694 0.067637 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 52345 0.006906 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 89089 0.011753 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Sub Total 8.B2 44401554 5.857647% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.275555 6.069433% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 15-Apr-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

