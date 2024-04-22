|
22.04.2024 16:30:04
Holding(s) in Company
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B7KR2P84
Issuer Name
EASYJET PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Apr-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Apr-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
19-Apr-2024
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|317159
|EQS News ID:
|1886221
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
