easyJet plc (EZJ)

Holding(s) in Company



24-Apr-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 22-Apr-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 23-Apr-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.475172 7.649739 11.124911 84327928 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.319951 7.651476 10.971427 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 26339867 3.474871 US2778562098 2278 0.000301 Sub Total 8.A 26342145 3.475172% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 292001 0.038522 Physical Swap 24/07/2024 n/a 5721000 0.754739 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 7001 0.000924 Sub Total 8.B1 6020002 0.794185% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 55556 0.007329 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 12/07/2024 N/A Cash 7787173 1.027318 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 505204 0.066649 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 1764120 0.232730 Swaps 23/10/2024 N/A Cash 1254839 0.165544 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 36903 0.004868 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 139541 0.018409 Swaps 24/01/2025 N/A Cash 182996 0.024142 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 332732 0.043895 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 51427 0.006784 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 52345 0.006906 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 6289627 0.829755 Swaps 01/04/2025 N/A Cash 44 0.000006 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 23990648 3.164951 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 5709 0.000753 Swaps 19/05/2025 N/A Cash 225000 0.029683 Swaps 22/05/2025 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 17/07/2025 N/A Cash 1314 0.000173 Swaps 13/10/2025 N/A Cash 45872 0.006052 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 115025 0.015175 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 70309 0.009275 Swaps 06/03/2026 N/A Cash 1250480 0.164969 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 723388 0.095433 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 572426 0.075517 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 30166 0.003980 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Sub Total 8.B2 51965781 6.855554% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 3.520713 3.521014% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.219173 5.850693% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 23-Apr-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

