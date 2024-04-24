24.04.2024 12:00:05

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

24-Apr-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Apr-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.475172

7.649739

11.124911

84327928

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.319951

7.651476

10.971427

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

26339867

 

3.474871

US2778562098

 

2278

 

0.000301

Sub Total 8.A

26342145

3.475172%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

292001

0.038522

Physical Swap

24/07/2024

n/a

5721000

0.754739

Physical Option

17/01/2029

n/a

7001

0.000924

Sub Total 8.B1

 

6020002

0.794185%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

02/07/2024

N/A

Cash

55556

0.007329

Swaps

08/07/2024

N/A

Cash

875604

0.115514

Swaps

12/07/2024

N/A

Cash

7787173

1.027318

Swaps

26/07/2024

N/A

Cash

3951345

0.521279

Swaps

31/07/2024

N/A

Cash

505204

0.066649

Swaps

30/08/2024

N/A

Cash

1764120

0.232730

Swaps

23/10/2024

N/A

Cash

1254839

0.165544

Swaps

31/10/2024

N/A

Cash

36903

0.004868

Swaps

18/11/2024

N/A

Cash

139541

0.018409

Swaps

24/01/2025

N/A

Cash

182996

0.024142

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

332732

0.043895

Swaps

25/02/2025

N/A

Cash

51427

0.006784

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

52345

0.006906

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

6289627

0.829755

Swaps

01/04/2025

N/A

Cash

44

0.000006

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

23990648

3.164951

Swaps

15/04/2025

N/A

Cash

88453

0.011669

Swaps

06/05/2025

N/A

Cash

5709

0.000753

Swaps

19/05/2025

N/A

Cash

225000

0.029683

Swaps

22/05/2025

N/A

Cash

1496435

0.197416

Swaps

17/07/2025

N/A

Cash

1314

0.000173

Swaps

13/10/2025

N/A

Cash

45872

0.006052

Swaps

07/11/2025

N/A

Cash

115025

0.015175

Swaps

16/02/2026

N/A

Cash

70309

0.009275

Swaps

06/03/2026

N/A

Cash

1250480

0.164969

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

723388

0.095433

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

572426

0.075517

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

30166

0.003980

Swaps

03/01/2029

N/A

Cash

31100

0.004103

Swaps

04/01/2029

N/A

Cash

40000

0.005277

Sub Total 8.B2

 

51965781

6.855554%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

3.520713

3.521014%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.219173

5.850693%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

23-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 317716
EQS News ID: 1888275

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1888275&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu easyJet plcmehr Analysen

23.04.24 easyJet Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.04.24 easyJet Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
19.04.24 easyJet Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.04.24 easyJet Overweight Barclays Capital
18.04.24 easyJet Overweight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

easyJet plc 6,30 -1,13% easyJet plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung geht nur teilweise weiter: ATX etwas stärker -- DAX im Plus -- Märkte in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte gewinne zu beobachten.

Nachrichten