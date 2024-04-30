30.04.2024 15:00:09

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

30-Apr-2024 / 14:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

26-Apr-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.004822

9.973160

12.977982

98374413

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.638742

9.928559

13.567301

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

22774581

 

3.004522

US2778562098

 

2273

 

0.000300

Sub Total 8.A

22776854

3.004822%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

123806

0.016333

Physical Swap

24/07/2024

n/a

5721000

0.754739

Physical Option

17/01/2029

n/a

7808

0.001030

Sub Total 8.B1

 

5852614

0.772102%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

02/05/2024

N/A

Cash

6000000

0.791546

Swaps

02/07/2024

N/A

Cash

72301

0.009538

Swaps

08/07/2024

N/A

Cash

875604

0.115514

Swaps

12/07/2024

N/A

Cash

7787173

1.027318

Swaps

25/07/2024

N/A

Cash

10950000

1.444572

Swaps

26/07/2024

N/A

Cash

3951345

0.521279

Swaps

31/07/2024

N/A

Cash

89894

0.011859

Swaps

30/08/2024

N/A

Cash

1764120

0.232730

Swaps

23/10/2024

N/A

Cash

1254839

0.165544

Swaps

31/10/2024

N/A

Cash

25908

0.003418

Swaps

18/11/2024

N/A

Cash

162533

0.021442

Swaps

24/01/2025

N/A

Cash

227424

0.030003

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

299613

0.039526

Swaps

25/02/2025

N/A

Cash

11396

0.001503

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

745237

0.098315

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

6428805

0.848116

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

23990648

3.164951

Swaps

15/04/2025

N/A

Cash

88453

0.011669

Swaps

19/05/2025

N/A

Cash

225000

0.029683

Swaps

22/05/2025

N/A

Cash

1496435

0.197416

Swaps

17/07/2025

N/A

Cash

1137

0.000150

Swaps

07/11/2025

N/A

Cash

170681

0.022517

Swaps

16/02/2026

N/A

Cash

92055

0.012144

Swaps

06/03/2026

N/A

Cash

1677740

0.221335

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

723388

0.095433

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

562116

0.074157

Swaps

03/01/2029

N/A

Cash

31100

0.004103

Swaps

04/01/2029

N/A

Cash

40000

0.005277

Sub Total 8.B2

 

69744945

9.201058%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

4.329209

4.329509%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

4.009327

6.842600%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

29-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


