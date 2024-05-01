easyJet plc (EZJ)

Holding(s) in Company



01-May-2024 / 14:30 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 29-Apr-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 30-Apr-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.005143 10.043032 13.048175 98906473 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.004822 9.973160 12.977982 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 22777009 3.004843 US2778562098 2273 0.000300 Sub Total 8.A 22779282 3.005143% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 210638 0.027788 Physical Swap 24/07/2024 n/a 5721000 0.754739 Physical Option` 17/01/2029 n/a 6836 0.000902 Sub Total 8.B1 5938474 0.783429% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 02/05/2024 N/A Cash 6000000 0.791546 Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 74544 0.009834 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 12/07/2024 N/A Cash 7787173 1.027319 Swaps 25/07/2024 N/A Cash 10950000 1.444572 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 90624 0.011956 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 1764120 0.232730 Swaps 23/10/2024 N/A Cash 1254839 0.165544 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 23619 0.003116 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 220648 0.029109 Swaps 24/01/2025 N/A Cash 227489 0.030011 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 299605 0.039525 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 11396 0.001503 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 227 0.000030 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 1576709 0.208006 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 6031921 0.795757 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 23990648 3.164951 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 19/05/2025 N/A Cash 225000 0.029683 Swaps 22/05/2025 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 17/07/2025 N/A Cash 1101 0.000145 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 170681 0.022517 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 92055 0.012144 Swaps 06/03/2026 N/A Cash 1624777 0.214348 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 723388 0.095433 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 565216 0.074566 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Sub Total 8.B2 70188717 9.259603% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 4.384512 4.384812% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 4.023278 6.847608% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 30-Apr-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



