09.05.2024 14:00:06

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

09-May-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-May-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-May-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.572074

8.860175

11.432249

86657590

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.084607

8.506801

10.591408

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

19494301

 

2.571774

US2778562098

 

2273

 

0.000300

Sub Total 8.A

19496574

2.572074%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

195146

0.025745

Physical Swap

24/07/2024

n/a

5721000

0.754739

Physical Option

17/01/2029

n/a

8028

0.001059

Sub Total 8.B1

 

5924174

0.781543%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

02/07/2024

N/A

Cash

73775

0.009733

Swaps

08/07/2024

N/A

Cash

875604

0.115514

Swaps

12/07/2024

N/A

Cash

6714245

0.885773

Swaps

25/07/2024

N/A

Cash

10950000

1.444572

Swaps

26/07/2024

N/A

Cash

3951345

0.521279

Swaps

31/07/2024

N/A

Cash

1162324

0.153339

Swaps

30/08/2024

N/A

Cash

1764120

0.232730

Swaps

23/10/2024

N/A

Cash

1254839

0.165544

Swaps

31/10/2024

N/A

Cash

15989

0.002109

Swaps

18/11/2024

N/A

Cash

334471

0.044125

Swaps

24/01/2025

N/A

Cash

227489

0.030011

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

364256

0.048054

Swaps

25/02/2025

N/A

Cash

11396

0.001503

Swaps

28/02/2025

N/A

Cash

16616

0.002192

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

2361987

0.311604

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

1992042

0.262799

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

23990648

3.164951

Swaps

15/04/2025

N/A

Cash

88453

0.011669

Swaps

19/05/2025

N/A

Cash

225000

0.029683

Swaps

22/05/2025

N/A

Cash

1496435

0.197416

Swaps

02/06/2025

N/A

Cash

4322

0.000570

Swaps

17/07/2025

N/A

Cash

1029

0.000136

Swaps

07/11/2025

N/A

Cash

161589

0.021318

Swaps

16/02/2026

N/A

Cash

59386

0.007834

Swaps

06/03/2026

N/A

Cash

1625853

0.214490

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

743184

0.098044

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

649845

0.085730

Swaps

03/01/2029

N/A

Cash

31100

0.004103

Swaps

47122

N/A

Cash

40000

0.005277

Swaps

47238

N/A

Cash

21500

0.002836

Swaps

47246

N/A

Cash

28000

0.003694

Sub Total 8.B2

 

61236842

8.078632%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

3.655848

3.656148%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.389221

5.960987%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

08-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 320606
EQS News ID: 1899787

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899787&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu easyJet plcmehr Analysen

03.05.24 easyJet Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.04.24 easyJet Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.24 easyJet Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.04.24 easyJet Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
19.04.24 easyJet Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

easyJet plc 6,13 1,32% easyJet plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Freundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- US-Börsen letztendlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen