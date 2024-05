easyJet plc (EZJ)

Holding(s) in Company



09-May-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 07-May-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 08-May-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.572074 8.860175 11.432249 86657590 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.084607 8.506801 10.591408 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 19494301 2.571774 US2778562098 2273 0.000300 Sub Total 8.A 19496574 2.572074% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 195146 0.025745 Physical Swap 24/07/2024 n/a 5721000 0.754739 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 8028 0.001059 Sub Total 8.B1 5924174 0.781543% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 73775 0.009733 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 12/07/2024 N/A Cash 6714245 0.885773 Swaps 25/07/2024 N/A Cash 10950000 1.444572 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 1162324 0.153339 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 1764120 0.232730 Swaps 23/10/2024 N/A Cash 1254839 0.165544 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 15989 0.002109 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 334471 0.044125 Swaps 24/01/2025 N/A Cash 227489 0.030011 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 364256 0.048054 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 11396 0.001503 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 16616 0.002192 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 2361987 0.311604 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 1992042 0.262799 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 23990648 3.164951 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 19/05/2025 N/A Cash 225000 0.029683 Swaps 22/05/2025 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 02/06/2025 N/A Cash 4322 0.000570 Swaps 17/07/2025 N/A Cash 1029 0.000136 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 161589 0.021318 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 59386 0.007834 Swaps 06/03/2026 N/A Cash 1625853 0.214490 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 743184 0.098044 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 649845 0.085730 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 47122 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Swaps 47238 N/A Cash 21500 0.002836 Swaps 47246 N/A Cash 28000 0.003694 Sub Total 8.B2 61236842 8.078632% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 3.655848 3.656148% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.389221 5.960987% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 08-May-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.