Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)
15-May-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-May-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

14-May-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.599489

7.398099

9.997588

75782714

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1.882202

8.972581

10.854783

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

19702110

 

2.599189

US2778562098

 

2273

 

0.000300

Sub Total 8.A

19704383

2.599489%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

234118

0.030886

Physical Swap

24/07/2024

n/a

5721000

0.754739

Physical Option

17/01/2029

n/a

8016

0.001058

Sub Total 8.B1

 

5963134

0.786683%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

02/07/2024

N/A

Cash

73775

0.009733

Swaps

08/07/2024

N/A

Cash

875604

0.115514

Swaps

12/07/2024

N/A

Cash

75173

0.009917

Swaps

25/07/2024

N/A

Cash

6884804

0.908273

Swaps

26/07/2024

N/A

Cash

3951345

0.521279

Swaps

31/07/2024

N/A

Cash

680410

0.089763

Swaps

30/08/2024

N/A

Cash

1764120

0.232730

Swaps

30/09/2024

N/A

Cash

231330

0.030518

Swaps

23/10/2024

N/A

Cash

1254839

0.165544

Swaps

31/10/2024

N/A

Cash

12061

0.001591

Swaps

18/11/2024

N/A

Cash

586971

0.077436

Swaps

24/01/2025

N/A

Cash

177933

0.023474

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

369142

0.048699

Swaps

25/02/2025

N/A

Cash

11396

0.001503

Swaps

28/02/2025

N/A

Cash

32710

0.004315

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

2361987

0.311604

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

1653626

0.218154

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

23990648

3.164951

Swaps

15/04/2025

N/A

Cash

88453

0.011669

Swaps

19/05/2025

N/A

Cash

225000

0.029683

Swaps

22/05/2025

N/A

Cash

1496435

0.197416

Swaps

02/06/2025

N/A

Cash

11315

0.001493

Swaps

17/07/2025

N/A

Cash

1022

0.000135

Swaps

07/11/2025

N/A

Cash

145507

0.019196

Swaps

16/02/2026

N/A

Cash

13458

0.001775

Swaps

06/03/2026

N/A

Cash

1862333

0.245687

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

435932

0.057510

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

787868

0.103939

Swaps

04/01/2029

N/A

Cash

10500

0.001385

Swaps

30/04/2029

N/A

Cash

21500

0.002836

Swaps

08/05/2029

N/A

Cash

28000

0.003694

Sub Total 8.B2

 

50115197

6.611416%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

3.204341

3.204641%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.332390

4.989908%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

14-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten