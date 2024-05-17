Holding(s) in Company

17.05.2024 16:00:07

easyJet plc (EZJ)
17-May-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Updated calculation methodology for cash equity positions held in trading books for client facilitation purposes.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-May-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-May-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000308

2.992664

2.992972

22687012

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.599489

7.398099

9.997588

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

59

 

0.000008

US2778562098

 

2273

 

0.000300

Sub Total 8.A

2332

0.000308%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Physical Option

17/01/2029

N/A

6794

0.000896

Physical Swap

24/07/2024

N/A

2860500

0.377370

Sub Total 8.B1

 

2867294

0.378266%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

26/07/2024

N/A

Cash

3951345

0.521279

Swaps

31/07/2024

N/A

Cash

363828

0.047998

Swaps

23/10/2024

N/A

Cash

1254839

0.165544

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

1207166

0.159255

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

11995324

1.582476

Swaps

19/05/2025

N/A

Cash

225000

0.029683

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

819884

0.108163

Sub Total 8.B2

 

19817386

2.614398%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

16-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


