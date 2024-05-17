easyJet plc (EZJ)

Holding(s) in Company



17-May-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Updated calculation methodology for cash equity positions held in trading books for client facilitation purposes. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 14-May-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 16-May-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000308 2.992664 2.992972 22687012 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.599489 7.398099 9.997588 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 59 0.000008 US2778562098 2273 0.000300 Sub Total 8.A 2332 0.000308% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Physical Option 17/01/2029 N/A 6794 0.000896 Physical Swap 24/07/2024 N/A 2860500 0.377370 Sub Total 8.B1 2867294 0.378266% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 363828 0.047998 Swaps 23/10/2024 N/A Cash 1254839 0.165544 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 1207166 0.159255 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 11995324 1.582476 Swaps 19/05/2025 N/A Cash 225000 0.029683 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 819884 0.108163 Sub Total 8.B2 19817386 2.614398% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 16-May-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



