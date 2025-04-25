easyJet Aktie

easyJet für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JTC1 / ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

25.04.2025 18:30:07

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

25-Apr-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Apr-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Apr-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.518799

8.272639

8.791438

66639981

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.004026

2.528235

2.532261

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

3930337

 

0.518507

US2778562098

 

2217

 

0.000292

Sub Total 8.A

3932554

0.518799%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

586760

0.077408

Physical Option

07/01/2026

N/A

8228

0.001086

Physical Option

17/01/2029

N/A

5995

0.000791

Physical Option

04/03/2026

N/A

1767

0.000233

Physical Option

10/03/2026

N/A

1875

0.000247

Physical Call Option

16/05/2025

N/A

1050000

0.138521

Sub Total 8.B1

 

1654625

0.218286%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

16/06/2025

N/A

Cash

15282610

2.016148

Swaps

04/07/2025

N/A

Cash

4667945

0.615815

Swaps

14/07/2025

N/A

Cash

75173

0.009917

Swaps

15/07/2025

N/A

Cash

78408

0.010344

Swaps

31/07/2025

N/A

Cash

52897

0.006978

Swaps

29/08/2025

N/A

Cash

12666

0.001671

Swaps

03/10/2025

N/A

Cash

65749

0.008674

Swaps

30/10/2025

N/A

Cash

776768

0.102475

Swaps

28/11/2025

N/A

Cash

63577

0.008387

Swaps

29/12/2025

N/A

Cash

56

0.000007

Swaps

30/01/2026

N/A

Cash

98930

0.013051

Swaps

16/02/2026

N/A

Cash

47703

0.006293

Swaps

27/02/2026

N/A

Cash

12246

0.001616

Swaps

03/03/2026

N/A

Cash

3405015

0.449204

Swaps

06/03/2026

N/A

Cash

2739066

0.361350

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

387370

0.051104

Swaps

30/03/2026

N/A

Cash

11568845

1.526213

Swaps

31/03/2026

N/A

Cash

17793

0.002347

Swaps

02/04/2026

N/A

Cash

13559646

1.788848

Swaps

23/04/2026

N/A

Cash

1966882

0.259480

Swaps

01/05/2026

N/A

Cash

37811

0.004988

Swaps

05/06/2026

N/A

Cash

4064

0.000536

Swaps

09/06/2026

N/A

Cash

15953

0.002105

Swaps

10/06/2026

N/A

Cash

7367

0.000972

Swaps

11/06/2026

N/A

Cash

120

0.000016

Swaps

12/06/2026

N/A

Cash

2250

0.000297

Swaps

15/06/2026

N/A

Cash

5153

0.000680

Swaps

17/06/2026

N/A

Cash

17711

0.002337

Swaps

19/06/2026

N/A

Cash

28089

0.003706

Swaps

22/06/2026

N/A

Cash

6520

0.000860

Swaps

23/06/2026

N/A

Cash

4015

0.000530

Swaps

30/06/2026

N/A

Cash

3002

0.000396

Swaps

03/07/2026

N/A

Cash

4909

0.000648

Swaps

06/07/2026

N/A

Cash

3635

0.000480

Swaps

10/07/2026

N/A

Cash

2543

0.000335

Swaps

14/07/2026

N/A

Cash

5772

0.000761

Swaps

16/07/2026

N/A

Cash

6322

0.000834

Swaps

31/07/2026

N/A

Cash

5510974

0.727032

Swaps

21/08/2026

N/A

Cash

7737

0.001021

Swaps

31/08/2026

N/A

Cash

48217

0.006361

Swaps

07/09/2026

N/A

Cash

3839

0.000506

Swaps

16/09/2026

N/A

Cash

22758

0.003002

Swaps

28/09/2026

N/A

Cash

5550

0.000732

Swaps

30/10/2026

N/A

Cash

156098

0.020593

Swaps

18/11/2026

N/A

Cash

20852

0.002751

Swaps

31/03/2027

N/A

Cash

7024

0.000927

Swaps

14/06/2027

N/A

Cash

216156

0.028516

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

19016

0.002509

Sub Total 8.B2

 

61052802

8.054353%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

3.414344

3.414637%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.825806

3.874083%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

25-Apr-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 384817
EQS News ID: 2124724

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

