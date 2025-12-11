Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

11.12.2025 16:47:25

Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

11-Dec-2025 / 15:47 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

10-Dec-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

11-Dec-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000000

5.300562

5.300562

9338442

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.000000

4.761971

4.761971

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.A

 

 

 

 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

Physical Swaps

 

 

16/12/2025

 

 

n/a

 

 

2229702

1.265594

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.B1

 

 

 

2229702

1.265594%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

Swaps

 

 

15/04/2027

 

 

n/a

 

 

Cash

237133

0.134597

 

 

Swaps

 

 

15/10/2027

 

 

n/a

 

 

Cash

238863

0.135580

 

 

Swaps

 

 

23/02/2026

 

 

n/a

 

 

Cash

720000

0.408677

 

 

Swaps

 

 

11/02/2026

 

 

n/a

 

 

Cash

174742

0.099185

 

 

Swaps

 

 

20/09/2027

 

 

n/a

 

 

Cash

408693

0.231977

 

 

Swaps

 

 

11/12/2026

 

 

n/a

 

 

Cash

4385309

2.489131

 

 

Swaps

 

 

05/05/2026

 

 

n/a

 

 

Cash

944000

0.535821

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.B2

 

 

 

7108740

4.034968%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

 

 

 

 

Bank of America, National

  Association

 

 

 

5.300562

5.300562%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

11-Dec-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 411136
EQS News ID: 2244376

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

