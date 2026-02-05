Hub Group Aktie
WKN: 899799 / ISIN: US4433201062
|
05.02.2026 22:55:58
Hub Group Reports Preliminary Q4 Results, Delays Earnings Release
(RTTNews) - Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) announced on Thursday select preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, but delayed its earnings release and conference call.
The Company also announced that it will restate its financial statements for the first, second, and third quarters of 2025 due to an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable.
There is no expected impact on total cash and cash equivalents or operating cash flow for any period.
Consolidated operating revenue for full year 2025 is expected to be approximately $3.7 billion compared to 2024 operating revenues of $3.9 billion, in line with the previously communicated guidance range.
For the full year 2026, the company estimates revenue of approximately $3.65 to $3.95 billion and capital expenditures of approximately $35 million to $45 million for the full year.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.