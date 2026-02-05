Hub Group Reports Preliminary Q4 Results, Delays Earnings Release

(RTTNews) - Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) announced on Thursday select preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, but delayed its earnings release and conference call.

The Company also announced that it will restate its financial statements for the first, second, and third quarters of 2025 due to an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable.

There is no expected impact on total cash and cash equivalents or operating cash flow for any period.

Consolidated operating revenue for full year 2025 is expected to be approximately $3.7 billion compared to 2024 operating revenues of $3.9 billion, in line with the previously communicated guidance range.

For the full year 2026, the company estimates revenue of approximately $3.65 to $3.95 billion and capital expenditures of approximately $35 million to $45 million for the full year.