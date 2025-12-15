HUBER+SUHNER updates guidance for 2025

HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - 15.12.2025 Net sales expected to be approximately 3% below prior-year level, with an operating profit margin in the range of 10–11% HUBER+SUHNER today announces an update to its guidance for the current business year. The company now expects a marginal decline in net sales of around 3% compared to 2024. The guidance issued in March had anticipated net sales would reach the prior-year level. This slight deviation is mainly due to currency effects. The operating profit margin (EBIT margin), which the 2025 guidance anticipated would be within the medium-term target range of 9–12%, is now expected to be in the range of 10–11%.



The initial guidance for 2025 assumed that key influencing factors such as inflation, exchange rates, trade barriers, and geopolitical conflicts would not excessively impact business operations. Over the course of the year, the Swiss franc has strengthened against trading currencies relevant to HUBER+SUHNER, including the euro and the US dollar, amid global economic uncertainty.

