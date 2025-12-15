Huber + Suhner Aktie

15.12.2025 06:45:15

HUBER+SUHNER updates guidance for 2025

HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HUBER+SUHNER updates guidance for 2025

15-Dec-2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - 15.12.2025

Net sales expected to be approximately 3% below prior-year level, with an operating profit margin in the range of 10–11%

HUBER+SUHNER today announces an update to its guidance for the current business year. The company now expects a marginal decline in net sales of around 3% compared to 2024. The guidance issued in March had anticipated net sales would reach the prior-year level. This slight deviation is mainly due to currency effects. The operating profit margin (EBIT margin), which the 2025 guidance anticipated would be within the medium-term target range of 9–12%, is now expected to be in the range of 10–11%.

The initial guidance for 2025 assumed that key influencing factors such as inflation, exchange rates, trade barriers, and geopolitical conflicts would not excessively impact business operations. Over the course of the year, the Swiss franc has strengthened against trading currencies relevant to HUBER+SUHNER, including the euro and the US dollar, amid global economic uncertainty.
This media release can also be found under www.hubersuhner.com/en/newsroom/company-news/news-ad-hoc-news
The definition of Alternative Performance Measures can be found under www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/investors/publications

This media release is also available in German. The German version is binding.
 

Further calendar dates

22 January 2026 Net sales and order intake (12 months)
10 March 2026 Publication Annual Report 2025, Media and analysts’ conference on fiscal year 2025
01 April 2026 Annual General Meeting (Rapperswil SG)

 

HUBER+SUHNER AG
Christiane Jelinek
Chief Communications Officer
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland

+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com
hubersuhner.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HUBER+SUHNER AG
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland
Internet: www.hubersuhner.com
ISIN: CH0030380734
Valor: 3038073
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2245254

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2245254  15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

