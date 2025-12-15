Huber + Suhner Aktie
HUBER+SUHNER updates guidance for 2025
|
HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - 15.12.2025
Net sales expected to be approximately 3% below prior-year level, with an operating profit margin in the range of 10–11%
HUBER+SUHNER today announces an update to its guidance for the current business year. The company now expects a marginal decline in net sales of around 3% compared to 2024. The guidance issued in March had anticipated net sales would reach the prior-year level. This slight deviation is mainly due to currency effects. The operating profit margin (EBIT margin), which the 2025 guidance anticipated would be within the medium-term target range of 9–12%, is now expected to be in the range of 10–11%.
