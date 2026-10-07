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07.10.2026 13:31:40

IBM, SAP Launch Solution To Support Business Modernization, AI-readiness

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday announced a partnership with German enterprise applications and solutions major SAP SE (SAP) to help companies update their business systems, move to the cloud ERP and to use AI through IBM Ready for SAP Solutions.

The solution brings together IBM's industry expertise, SAP technologies and AI-powered consulting tools to help midsize and fast-growing companies move to SAP Cloud ERP while updating their core business systems.

IBM Ready for SAP Solutions is currently available in limited countries and for specific industries, with plans to expand the offering to additional industries and markets globally.

The solution is already being used by Volumetric Building Companies and Second Nature Brands.

Volumetric Building Companies, a modular construction company, completed a three-month SAP Cloud ERP transformation with IBM and reduced operational cycle times by 50% across purchasing, manufacturing and inventory processes.

Further, Second Nature Brands, a portfolio company, used the solution to integrate its acquired Voortman Bakery business and establish a common enterprise platform across its operations.

According to research from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 68% of enterprises consider faster ERP modernization important to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness.

In premarket activity on the New York Stock Exchange, the shares of IBM were trading 96 cents or 0.43 percent higher at $222.28, while the shares of SAP were trading 213 cents or 1.01 percent lower at $208.44.

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