Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 11:21:00

If You'd Invested $1 Million in Palantir Stock in 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Most investors don't have $1 million to invest in a single stock. But it's fascinating to see what would happen if you went all in on one of the best investments in recent history: Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PLTR). Want to know what a $1 million investment during Palatir's IPO would be worth today? Prepare to be shocked.It's not easy to spot stocks capable of truly massive growth. But if you were lucky enough to buy into Palantir when the company went public in September 2020, you've achieved what most investors can only dream of: growth of nearly 1,800% in just five years. A $1 million initial investment would now be worth around $18 million!But when you look at Palantir's history, the ride hasn't always been smooth. In fact, there's a clear lesson here for investors looking to replicate such an incredible performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten