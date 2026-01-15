Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins new bridge and tunnel construction contracts



15.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



New Peene bridge, Wolgast | Replacement bridge, Marktbreit | New bridge, Lågen | Inner-city motorway tunnel, Frankfurt | Large-scale, challenging projects creating state-of-the-art transport infrastructure | Contracts worth around EUR 350 million to Implenia Glattpark (Opfikon), 15 January 2026 – Implenia has won new projects in Germany and Norway for three bridges and a tunnel to carry motorway sections and connecting roads. Worth around EUR 350 million in total, the new contracts all fit the Group’s strategic focus on challenging large-scale projects, and its specialisation infrastructure for mobility and energy supply.



New Peene bridge at Wolgast, connecting the A20 motorway and Usedom island, Germany

A joint venture led by Implenia, and involving partners DSD Brückenbau GmbH, Victor Buyck Steel Construction N.V. and Stahl Technologie Niesky GmbH, has won the contract to build the new Peene bridge at Wolgast.

The new bridge over the Peenestrom strait will connect Usedom with the mainland and is being built as an extradosed bridge. Including the Wolgast foreland bridge and the bridge over Sauziner Bay, its total length will be around 1.4 km. Rising to a height of 42 m above the water and suspended from 70 m high pylons, it will be one of the largest bridges of its kind in Europe. As well as improving access to a region that was previously only accessible via bascule bridges, it will become a central traffic artery for business and tourism on the Baltic Sea. Construction work began in December 2025 and is scheduled for completion in February 2030.



Replacement bridge over the Main river in Marktbreit, A7 motorway, Germany

As technical lead in a joint venture with Plauen Stahl Technologie – both partners having a share of around 50% – Implenia has won the contract to demolish the old Markbreit bridge over the Main river and build a new one. The bridge forms a key part of Germany’s major A7 corridor. A new bridge is required to cope with the increasing volume of traffic, especially freight and heavy goods traffic, on the A7 motorway.

Built by incremental launch, the new steel composite box girder bridge will be 925 m long and 31 m wide. Building Information Modelling (BIM) was used to plan the design and tender, and will also be deployed for the detailed construction design and workshop drawings. A complete digital twin of the bridge will be handed over to the client when the project is finished. To minimise disruptions to road users, traffic will continue to flow as the new bridge is being built. Construction began in autumn 2025 and the work is scheduled for completion in 2033.



New Lågen bridge, E6 motorway, Norway

Implenia has been commissioned by AF Gruppen to build the Lågen bridge, which forms an important section of the new E6 Roterud–Storhove motorway.

At 552 m in length, the Lågen bridge will span the Lågen river north of Lillehammer. The four-lane concrete box girder bridge will be 20 m wide and rest on ten piers with spans of up to 61 m. The project needs to overcome some major technical and environmental challenges: disruption to the sensitive ecology of the Lågen delta has to be minimised, so the bridge segments are being cast on land and then pushed into position using the incremental launch method. Strict criteria have also been imposed to protect breeding birds, spawning areas and biodiversity in the delta. The use of BIM and the incremental launch from land reduces the footprint of the construction site and its impact on nature. Building work began in October 2025.



“Worth more than EUR 300 million, these three additional contracts for the construction of large and challenging bridges complement our current portfolio of projects and build on our past experience in this type of work,” says Erwin Scherer, Head Division Civil Engineering at Implenia, “Given Germany’s infrastructure programme and the enormous need for bridge renovation, we expect high demand for replacement bridges in Germany in the next few years. Thanks to our extensive expertise and many years of experience in bridge construction, we are very well positioned to benefit from this.”



New inner-city motorway tunnel at Riederwald, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Autobahn GmbH, part of Germany’s Ministry of Transport, has awarded a contract for the first construction phase of the new Riederwald tunnel in Frankfurt am Main to a joint venture between partners Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau AG, Bickhardt Bau SE and Implenia.

The 1.1 km tunnel below the district of Riederwald is the core element in this new link between two important sections of motorway to the east of Frankfurt. The open trench construction process will take place within a watertight excavation pit. The tunnel structure consists of a closed reinforced concrete frame with staggered tunnel portals in each direction of travel. A filter is being installed between the excavation pit and the structure, as well as below the structure floor, allowing groundwater to flow once the tunnel has been completed. Work started in 2025 and is expected to last around three years. Visualisation of the new Peene bridge at Wolgast (image: ©strassen-mv.de). Visualisation of the Main bridge at Marktbreit (image: ©Die Autobahn GmbH des Bundes/Hajo Dietz). The Lågen bridge in Norway: the bridge is being built in an environmentally sensitive way using BIM and precasting of the bridge segments (image: ©Nye Veier). Contact for media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for investors:

4 March 2026: Annual results 2025, Analysts and Media Conference

31 March 2026: Annual General Meeting As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News