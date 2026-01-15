Implenia Aktie
Implenia wins new bridge and tunnel construction contracts
Implenia AG
New Peene bridge, Wolgast | Replacement bridge, Marktbreit | New bridge, Lågen | Inner-city motorway tunnel, Frankfurt | Large-scale, challenging projects creating state-of-the-art transport infrastructure | Contracts worth around EUR 350 million to Implenia
Glattpark (Opfikon), 15 January 2026 – Implenia has won new projects in Germany and Norway for three bridges and a tunnel to carry motorway sections and connecting roads. Worth around EUR 350 million in total, the new contracts all fit the Group’s strategic focus on challenging large-scale projects, and its specialisation infrastructure for mobility and energy supply.
Visualisation of the new Peene bridge at Wolgast (image: ©strassen-mv.de).
Visualisation of the Main bridge at Marktbreit (image: ©Die Autobahn GmbH des Bundes/Hajo Dietz).
The Lågen bridge in Norway: the bridge is being built in an environmentally sensitive way using BIM and precasting of the bridge segments (image: ©Nye Veier).
