Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Implenia wins several building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany



20.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



New development of 182 condominiums in Vevey | Timber-hybrid housing development in Mannheim | Sustainable housing in other attractive locations | Operation and production facilities for Siegburg prison | Buildings for education, research and pharma | Total volume of contracts over CHF 310 million Glattpark (Opfikon), 20 March 2026 – Implenia wins new building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany worth more than CHF 310 million in total. The projects will be built in the period between 2026 and 2028. With these challenging projects, the Group is creating and building sustainable living space, working environments and specialised infrastructure for future generations. “Jardins en Ville” quarter in Vevey

Implenia, as total contractor, is building 182 condominiums at the new “Jardins en Ville” quarter in the highly sought-after Lake Geneva region. The development also includes commercial units and a two-level parking garage, all centred on a large green area. Future residents will have access to a roof terrace with a park and fruit and vegetable gardens. Built mainly of PEFC/FSC timber, the project is designed to meet Minergie-Eco and CECB A/B standards. Spinelli housing development in Mannheim

Implenia is using a timber-hybrid method to build a turnkey new housing development at BUGA-Park in Mannheim: two four-story blocks and seven four- to six-story towers with a total of 225 residential units. Spinelli is the first neighbourhood to have its whole development process certified by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB). Sustainable housing in Germany and Switzerland

Implenia is building twelve energy-efficient residential buildings with around 160 Passivhaus residential units in Frankfurt’s first “climate protection quarter”. Following a successful pre-construction phase, the Group and its joint venture partners are building an apartment block in Munich with 186 apartments and additional commercial units. Using a resource-conserving timber-hybrid method and a partnership-based contract model, Implenia is constructing three buildings in Nuremberg with 76 rental apartments, a creche, commercial units and underground parking. It is building another timber-based housing development in Jena. In Payerne, Switzerland, Implenia has been awarded the contract to build eight Minergie-certified apartment blocks with 107 climate-friendly apartments. This project was developed by Implenia and subsequently sold to investors. Operation and production buildings for Siegburg prison

Implenia is building new operation and production buildings, plus outdoor facilities, on the Siegburg Prison site in a partnership-based contract and realisation model – all planning and construction services are integrated. In addition, Implenia is developing and implementing a comprehensive security concept.



New contracts in education, research and pharma

In addition, Implenia is constructing the extended shell build for a timber-based office block at Flensburg University of Applied Sciences. In German-speaking Switzerland, Implenia has been commissioned as a master builder for several projects, including the further development of a former industrial site and contracts for the pharmaceutical industry. The order book has been further enhanced by various planning mandates and facade technology projects. The “Jardins en Ville” project in Vevey, where Implenia is building 182 condominiums as total contractor (image: ©Jardins en Ville). Implenia is building 225 residential units using a timber-hybrid method at the Spinelli development in Mannheim (image: ©design: mvm+starke architekten / visualisation: reinraumimages). Implenia, as a total contractor is building attractive, sustainable homes in Payerne in French-speaking Switzerland, including rental apartments, condominiums and senior citizens’ apartments (image: ©Uzufly). Contact for media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for investors:

31 March 2026: Annual General Meeting

3 June 2026: Investor Day

19 August 2026: Interim results 2026, Analysts and Media Conference As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

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