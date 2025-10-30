Integra LifeSciences Slashes FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) slashed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the for the full-year 2025.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.79 to $0.84 per share on revenues between $420 million and $440 million, with organic revenue decline of 5.9 to 1.4 percent.

On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.92 per share on revenues of $456.20 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.19 to $2.24 per share on revenues between $1.62 billion and $1.64 billion, with organic revenue decline of 1.6 to 0.4 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.19 to $2.29 per share on revenues between $1.650 billion and $1.715 billion, with organic revenue growth of 0.4 to 4.4 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.21 per share on revenues of $1.67 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com