Marvell Technology Group Aktie

Marvell Technology Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051

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14.10.2026 13:05:01

Intel vs. Marvell Technology: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The semiconductor landscape is shifting as artificial intelligence demands new hardware. Deciding between a turnaround giant like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and a networking specialist like Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) requires looking at their 2026 trajectories.

Intel is pivoting toward becoming a world-class foundry while maintaining its CPU dominance. Marvell focuses on the plumbing of the data center, providing the high-speed connectivity needed for modern AI clusters. Both companies compete for space in the global infrastructure market, but they offer distinct financial profiles for investors.

Intel designs and manufactures x86 processors while scaling Intel Foundry to offer advanced packaging and design enablement to the broader industry. The company is leaning into its manufacturing strength through a deepened partnership with Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) for next-generation equipment. Intel continues to be a central player among semiconductor stocks as it expands its foundry business.

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