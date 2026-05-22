INTERROLL Aktie
WKN: 907155 / ISIN: CH0006372897
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22.05.2026 06:30:03
Interroll publishes Sustainability Report 2025
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Interroll Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Sant’Antonino, Switzerland, May 22, 2026 – INTERROLL Holding AG has published its Sustainability Report 2025 today. The report was approved by the Board of Directors on May 20, 2026.
“Sustainability Report 2025 reflects our commitment to responsible growth, disciplined governance, and long-term value creation.” said Markus Asch, CEO Interroll Group. “It shows how sustainability is embedded in how we lead the company and how we prepare Interroll for the future”.
This year the main elements of the Sustainability Report 2025 include:
The Sustainability Report 2025 is available on Interroll’s Investor Relations website.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2330866
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2330866 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
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