Intershop Aktie

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WKN DE: A40A93 / ISIN: CH1338987303

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12.11.2026 17:45:15

Intershop disposes its fully developed Lehenmatt properties in Basel

Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Intershop disposes its fully developed Lehenmatt properties in Basel

12-Nov-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
Zurich, 12 November 2026
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR

The Intershop Group today signed the agreement for the divestment of the two high-rise buildings at Redingstrasse 10/12/14 and 20/22/24, as well as the retail centre at Lehenmattstrasse 260 in Basel.

Successful completion of a project in line with Intershop Group’s business model

Following the acquisition in 2006, Intershop began planning for the further development and enhancement of the site. A new development plan laid the groundwork under planning law to create additional residential space through careful internal densification. Subsequently, 264 existing flats in the high-rise buildings were renovated to improve energy efficiency without requiring evictions of tenants. In addition, 68 new flats were created through extensions to the high-rise blocks. The small local shopping centre was replaced by a modern building. The extensions and the refurbishment of the existing buildings were carried out to high sustainability standards and certified to SNBS Gold.

The handover of the fully developed properties to a Swiss investment foundation at the end of 2026 confirms the successful execution of the business model.

Following this transaction, Intershop now expects pre-tax net gains from property disposals of between CHF 90 million and CHF 95 million for the 2026 financial year.

Enquiries and further information

Simon Haus

CEO
T +41 44 544 10 31
M +41 79 502 67 88
simon.haus@intershop.ch

Florian Balschun

CFO
 T +41 44 544 10 30
M +41 79 502 67 88
florian.balschun@intershop.ch

Dates

25 February 2027

Publication of the 2026 Annual Report, followed by a press and financial analysts’ conference

31 March 2027

64th Annual General Meeting

26 August 2027

Publication of the 2027 half-year report with an online presentation for media representatives and financial analysts

Intershop Group

Intershop is a real estate company operating exclusively in Switzerland with over 60 employees. Listed on the stock exchange since 1970, the company combines a high-yield property portfolio with the development of sites and properties. Intershop has the experience and expertise required to identify, develop and realise properties with potential.

The proven business model of this financially sound company enables consistently high – and therefore investor-friendly – returns on equity and dividend yields. As at 30 June 2026, the value of the portfolio, comprising 43 properties, stood at CHF 1.9 billion.

Intershop Holding AG Press Release
www.intershop.ch 12 November 2026

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: info@intershop.ch
Internet: https://intershop.ch/
ISIN: CH1338987303
Valor: 133898730
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2434106

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2434106  12-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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