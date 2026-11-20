On its first-quarter fiscal year 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 19, 2026, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced total revenue growth of 12% to $4.4 billion. The financial software maker is integrating its tools directly into third-party artificial intelligence (AI) applications to capture users wherever they manage their work. Three things management said stand out.

Intuit is plugging its software directly into third-party artificial intelligence (AI) engines like OpenAI and Microsoft Copilot to capture users where they begin their research. Users connecting through external tools adopt payroll and payment tools at higher rates.

The company expanded its QuickBooks Online (QBO) enterprise software suite to acquire larger corporate clients with complex industry needs. Accounting firm partnerships now drive 20% of new enterprise contracts, deepening platform network effects.

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