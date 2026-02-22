Intuitive Surgical Aktie

Intuitive Surgical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023

22.02.2026 18:30:00

Intuitive Surgical: This Robotic-Surgery Leader Could Keep Compounding for Another Decade

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has faced challenges over the past year. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs are impacting its financial results, and it's now facing more competition than it has arguably ever had in the market for robotic surgery, among other issues.Despite all that, Intuitive Surgical's long-term outlook remains bright. Here's why the stock could deliver superior returns over the next decade.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
