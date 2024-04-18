|
18.04.2024 22:26:58
Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $544.9 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $355.3 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $541.1 million or $1.50 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $1.89 billion from $1.70 billion last year.
Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $544.9 Mln. vs. $355.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.51 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intuitive Surgical Incmehr Nachrichten
|
17.04.24
|Ausblick: Intuitive Surgical stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Intuitive Surgical-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Intuitive Surgical von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Intuitive Surgical-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Intuitive Surgical von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Optimismus in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Zuversicht in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Intuitive Surgical-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Intuitive Surgical von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Intuitive Surgical Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|357,05
|1,96%