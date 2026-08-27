Investis reports strong first-half results

Rental income up 7%

Revaluation gains of CHF 44 million

Portfolio growing to CHF 2.3 billion – LTV reduced to 27.3%

NAV per share excluding deferred taxes rises to CHF 130.58



“The Swiss residential real estate market continues to be characterised by robust demand and a structural supply shortage, especially in the Lake Geneva region. This market environment once again proved highly favourable for Investis in the first half of 2026. Thanks to our consistent focus on residential properties and our disciplined asset management, we further strengthened our market position, delivered a strong operating result and continued to reinforce our balance sheet. The high quality of the real estate portfolio, ongoing renovations and the long-term investment horizon provide the foundation for sustainable value creation.

2026 also marks the tenth anniversary of our listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange: a significant milestone in the development of Investis. Since our IPO on 30 June 2016, we have tripled the value of our real estate portfolio, continuously strengthened our capital structure and significantly reduced our loan-to-value ratio. At the same time, we have consistently provided our shareholders with attractive and reliable distributions while sustainably increasing shareholder value.

Since the IPO at CHF 53, the share price has performed exceptionally well, reaching CHF 153 as of 30 June 2026. Including dividends paid, this corresponds to an annualised total return of 12.9%. This development underscores the successful execution of our long-term strategy and confirms the resilience of our business model. I am therefore very pleased with Investis’ operating performance in the first half of 2026 and confident that our clear strategic positioning will continue to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders,” says Stéphane Bonvin, CEO of Investis Group.



Healthy operating income

Rental income increased by 6.8% to CHF 41.5 million in the first half of 2026 compared with the prior-year period. On a like-for-like basis, rental income increased by +0.6% (residential properties +1.1%). As at 30 June 2026, gross rental income stood at CHF 85.9 million. The vacancy rate remained at 2.0% (residential properties 1.2%), reflecting the sustained attractiveness of the portfolio and the strong demand for residential properties in the Lake Geneva region.

EBITDA before revaluations and gains on disposals increased by 9.3% to CHF 26.7 million, representing growth that outpaced the increase in rental income. This development reflects both the improved operational performance of the portfolio and the Group’s continued disciplined cost management. Supported by the continued low interest rate environment, resulting in lower discount rates and higher cash flows, the real estate portfolio recorded a revaluation gain of CHF 43.7 million. Overall, Investis generated a very strong EBIT of CHF 70.3 million in the first half of 2026, highlighting the Group’s ability to generate value through both its operational performance and the quality of its assets.