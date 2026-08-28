Investis Aktie

Investis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AMF1 / ISIN: CH0325094297

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.08.2026 18:00:04

Investis successfully issues a fixed rate bond of CHF 100 million

INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Bond
Investis successfully issues a fixed rate bond of CHF 100 million

28.08.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UNITED KINGDOM

Investis has successfully placed a fixed rate bond issue on the market today. With a volume of CHF 100 million and a coupon of 0.95%, the issue has a tenor of 2.38 years until 19 February 2029. The proceeds will be used to refinance the bond due on 16 October 2026. 

Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and UBS were acting as joint lead managers for the transaction. An application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be filed, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 2 October 2026. 

Contact

Laurence Bienz, Head Media and Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

About Investis Group
Established in 1994, the Investis Group is a leading real estate company in the Lake Geneva region. Its portfolio is primarily composed of residential properties focusing on mid-priced rental apartments in this area. It was valued at CHF 2,285 million as of 30 June 2026.

INVESTIS has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2016 (symbol: IREN, security number: 32509429, ISIN CH0325094297). For further informationr: www.investisgroup.com

 

Legal notice
This press release and the information contained herein are not being issued in the United States of America and must not be distributed to U.S. persons (including legal persons) or media with a general circulation in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which an exemption from, or a prospectus requirement under, the securities laws of any such jurisdiction would be applicable, including, without limitation, the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of US securities laws. The Bond is not being offered to the public outside Switzerland. This press release is for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for securities. It does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seq. of the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA) and the implementing provisions of the Financial Services Ordinance (FinSO).


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 72 42
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2390550

 
End of News EQS News Service

2390550  28.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Investis Holding AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investis Holding AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Investis Holding AG 144,00 -1,37% Investis Holding AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:10 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
28.08.26 KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.08.26 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Jackson Hole im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen nach neuen Rekorden stärker ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt kaum verändert - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag höher, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Gewinnen zeigte. An den US-Börsen herrschte Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen