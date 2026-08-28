INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Bond

Investis successfully issues a fixed rate bond of CHF 100 million



28.08.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UNITED KINGDOM Investis has successfully placed a fixed rate bond issue on the market today. With a volume of CHF 100 million and a coupon of 0.95%, the issue has a tenor of 2.38 years until 19 February 2029. The proceeds will be used to refinance the bond due on 16 October 2026. Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and UBS were acting as joint lead managers for the transaction. An application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be filed, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 2 October 2026. Contact Laurence Bienz, Head Media and Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com About Investis Group

Established in 1994, the Investis Group is a leading real estate company in the Lake Geneva region. Its portfolio is primarily composed of residential properties focusing on mid-priced rental apartments in this area. It was valued at CHF 2,285 million as of 30 June 2026. INVESTIS has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2016 (symbol: IREN, security number: 32509429, ISIN CH0325094297). For further informationr: www.investisgroup.com Legal notice

This press release and the information contained herein are not being issued in the United States of America and must not be distributed to U.S. persons (including legal persons) or media with a general circulation in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which an exemption from, or a prospectus requirement under, the securities laws of any such jurisdiction would be applicable, including, without limitation, the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of US securities laws. The Bond is not being offered to the public outside Switzerland. This press release is for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for securities. It does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seq. of the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA) and the implementing provisions of the Financial Services Ordinance (FinSO).

End of Media Release

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