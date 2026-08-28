Investis Aktie
WKN DE: A2AMF1 / ISIN: CH0325094297
|
28.08.2026 18:00:04
Investis successfully issues a fixed rate bond of CHF 100 million
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INVESTIS Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Bond
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UNITED KINGDOM
Investis has successfully placed a fixed rate bond issue on the market today. With a volume of CHF 100 million and a coupon of 0.95%, the issue has a tenor of 2.38 years until 19 February 2029. The proceeds will be used to refinance the bond due on 16 October 2026.
Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and UBS were acting as joint lead managers for the transaction. An application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be filed, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 2 October 2026.
Contact
Laurence Bienz, Head Media and Investor Relations
About Investis Group
INVESTIS has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2016 (symbol: IREN, security number: 32509429, ISIN CH0325094297). For further informationr: www.investisgroup.com
Legal notice
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INVESTIS Holding SA
|Neumühlequai 6
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 201 72 42
|E-mail:
|laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325094297
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2390550
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2390550 28.08.2026 CET/CEST
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