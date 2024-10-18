|
18.10.2024 22:18:38
Investor Materials Ahead of Trading Resumption
|
Nebius Group
Investor Materials Ahead of Trading Resumption
Dear investors,
Today we published a detailed presentation about Nebius ahead of the start of trading in our shares on Nasdaq on Monday, October 21. Please see the presentation, and here is a webcast recording from our Chairman John Boynton and CEO Arkady Volozh who provide additional color.
If you have any questions, please contact us on:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2011861 18-Oct-2024
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Yandexmehr Nachrichten
|
22:18
|Investor Materials Ahead of Trading Resumption (EQS Group)
|
17.10.24
|Nebius Group Announces Planned Resumption of Trading on Nasdaq and Provides Investor Update (EQS Group)
|
08.10.24
|Nebius to triple capacity at Finland data center to 75 MW (EQS Group)
|
02.10.24
|Nebius Group provides corporate update (EQS Group)
|
25.09.24
|Nebius to invest more than USD 1 billion to build AI infrastructure in Europe (EQS Group)
|
21.07.24
|Arkadi Wolosch: Yandex-Gründer über Russland, den Kreml und Europas KI-Offensive (Spiegel Online)
|
16.07.24
|Yandex founder to build AI business in Europe after Russia exit (Financial Times)
|
16.07.24
|Nebius Group to build leading European AI infrastructure company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Yandexmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yandex
|13,55
|-23,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.