Investor Materials Ahead of Trading Resumption

Nebius Group
Dear investors,

 

Today we published a detailed presentation about Nebius ahead of the start of trading in our shares on Nasdaq on Monday, October 21.  Please see the presentation, and here is a webcast recording from our Chairman John Boynton and CEO Arkady Volozh who provide additional color.

 

If you have any questions, please contact us on:

 

Investor Relations
askIR@nebius.com

 

Media Relations
media@nebius.com

 

 


