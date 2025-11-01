eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
|
01.11.2025 11:00:00
Is a PayPal Turnaround on the Horizon?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), the digital payments giant that was spun off from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) a decade ago, was once an impressive growth stock. It started trading at $41.63 on its first day and soared 641% to a record high of $308.53 on July 23, 2021.At the time, PayPal dazzled the market with its robust growth rates during the pandemic and ambitious expansion plans. The buying frenzy in meme and growth stocks -- fueled by low interest rates, social media buzz, and commission-free trades -- amplified those gains.But as of this writing, PayPal's stock trades at about $78. The bulls retreated as its growth cooled, it missed its own long-term forecasts, and rising interest rates crushed its valuations. Should contrarian investors buy the stock today and expect it to bounce back in the near future?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Freitagshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25