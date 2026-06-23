Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 03:00:00
Is a Tesla-SpaceX Merger Imminent?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, went public June 12, raising more than $85 billion from investors. Shares in the Elon Musk-founded company have since rallied over 35% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $135 per share, beating other space stocks to become the most high-profile publicly traded name in the sector.While much of this run-up could be due to pent-up investor demand for SpaceX shares, are rumors of an eventual merger between SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Musk's other well-known venture, also playing a role? Moreover, is such a deal just around the corner?While anything's possible, a closer look suggests "maybe, maybe not" is the most definitive answer for now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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