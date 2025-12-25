Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
|
25.12.2025 22:30:00
Is Boeing Stock a Top Pick for 2026?
Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock received a boost recently when an analyst at heavyweight Wall Street investment firm J.P. Morgan raised the firm's price target to $245 and named the stock a top pick in the sector. The bulls' near-term logic on the stock is sound, but investors should consider longer-term concerns about Boeing before making a purchase.The stock is up almost 21% as of 2025, and has outperformed the S&P 500 by a few percentage points year to date. It's a decent performance and reflects the positive work done by CEO Kelly Ortberg and his team in ramping up production and deliveries of the 737 MAX in 2025.The 737 MAX production ramp is the most essential of the three key things the aerospace company needed to do this year. Moreover, Boeing can declare progress on the second key objective: returning the Defense, Space & Security (BDS) segment to profitability while avoiding major charges on its problematic fixed-price development programs. However, the third key objective of keeping the wide-body 777X program on track for first delivery in 2026 wasn't achieved, and management now expects it to occur in early 2027. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
