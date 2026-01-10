CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
10.01.2026 13:56:00
Is CoreWeave Stock Yesterday's News?
The arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a boon for CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). The AI infrastructure specialist went public at the end of March around $40 per share, and by June, the stock had skyrocketed to a $52-week high of $187.Since then, the company's share price has plunged over 50%, as CoreWeave experienced growing skepticism from Wall Street. The reaction is understandable considering its stock's meteoric rise and sky-high valuation.Does the company's share price decline mean it was caught up in the AI frenzy and its best days are behind it? Or is this a chance to buy at a discount for the opportunistic investor? Let's dive into CoreWeave to arrive at an answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
