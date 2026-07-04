D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
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04.07.2026 14:29:00
Is D-Wave Quantum a Buy?
Quantum computing's potential to accelerate complex computations opens a new frontier of technological innovation. Investors have piled into quantum computing stocks in anticipation of the investment opportunities quantum computing could create over the next decade.D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), an early-stage quantum computing company that's begun ramping up its commercial operations, has been one of the hottest names in the space. Shares of D-Wave Quantum have traded between $12 and $46 over the past year and currently sit somewhere near the middle at $24 per share. With the business building momentum, is the stock a buy now? Here's why investors may want to hold off for now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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