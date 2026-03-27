Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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27.03.2026 22:15:00
Is Intuitive Surgical a Buy Right Now?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has faced significant challenges over the past year, especially related to tariffs. The company's shares have lagged broader equities as a result, and with the trade war still not over, the medical device specialist's near-term prospects look dim. However, Intuitive Surgical does have qualities that could help it overcome its challenges and perform well over the long run. Is the stock worth buying right now? Let's consider both sides of the argument in a little more detail.Image source: Getty Images.Intuitive Surgical's financial results still look pretty good. In the fourth quarter, the company's revenue increased by 19% year over year to $2.87 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share climbed 14.5% to $2.53. All that on the back of a 17% increase in procedures performed with its crown jewel, the da Vinci surgical system, whose installed base during the period also jumped by 12% year over year to 11,106.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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