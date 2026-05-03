Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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03.05.2026 13:45:00

Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy on Its Pullback?

After the share price fell 8.5% the session following its Q1 earnings report, the question on many investors' minds is whether this is a buying opportunity in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock. The stock is now down around 7% on the year and up about 11.5% over the past year, as of the end of April.The sell-off once again had nothing to do with Meta's results and guidance, which were strong, but were more about worries about its capital expenditures (capex), which it decided to increase. The social media giant boosted its spending forecast by another $10 billion, taking it to a range of $125 billion to $145 billion for 2026. The main reason for the increase was higher component costs, particularly memory costs, and data center expenses.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 521,90 -8,92% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

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