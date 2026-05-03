Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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03.05.2026 13:45:00
Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy on Its Pullback?
After the share price fell 8.5% the session following its Q1 earnings report, the question on many investors' minds is whether this is a buying opportunity in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock. The stock is now down around 7% on the year and up about 11.5% over the past year, as of the end of April.The sell-off once again had nothing to do with Meta's results and guidance, which were strong, but were more about worries about its capital expenditures (capex), which it decided to increase. The social media giant boosted its spending forecast by another $10 billion, taking it to a range of $125 billion to $145 billion for 2026. The main reason for the increase was higher component costs, particularly memory costs, and data center expenses.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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02.05.26
|Meta stock might look cheap if it weren’t for Mark Zuckerberg (Financial Times)
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02.05.26
|Meta stock might look cheap if it weren’t for Mark Zuckerberg (Financial Times)
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30.04.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Meta-Aktie verliert dennoch deutlich: Gewinn und Umsatz legen zu - Erhöhung der KI-Ausgaben verunsichert (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Meta auf 865 Dollar - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|521,90
|-8,92%