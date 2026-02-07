Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

Is Micron Technology a Millionaire Maker?

Thus far in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, some of the biggest winners haven't been the developers of AI software but the hardware companies that produce the chips that AI needs to function.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the prime example. Because of AI's demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs), it has become the most valuable company on the planet with a valuation of $4.2 trillion. It even briefly broke above $5 trillion late last year.The company has already created an estimated 27,000 millionaires and likely stands to mint a few more. But it also begs the question of who's next?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
