Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
24.12.2025 10:44:00
Is Nebius Group Stock a Buy?
What do you call a stock that has declined more than 30% from its peak but is still up over 230% year to date? A winner. Or you could simply use the stock's name – Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS).No one can argue that Nebius hasn't achieved tremendous success. However, there is a legitimate question about the future of this artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscaler. Is Nebius Group stock a buy? Nebius Group reported year-over-year revenue growth of 355% in the third quarter of 2025. The company's revenue skyrocketed 437% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2025. This growth almost certainly could have been greater if Nebius had more capacity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Nebiusmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Nebius
|78,00
|-1,27%