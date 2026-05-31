Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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31.05.2026 17:15:00
Is Pfizer Stock a "Value Trap" or a Generational Opportunity?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was founded in 1849. That makes the company well over 100 years old. Not many companies have managed to survive as long as Pfizer has, especially in an industry as highly technical and intensely competitive as theirs. This is not a company that shies from a fight or gives up in the face of adversity.A corporate ethos of surviving no matter what is often overlooked by investors. But it is the vital factor to consider today for this well-respected pharmaceutical company. Yes, Pfizer is dealing with headwinds. But given the company's long and successful history, the over 50% drop in the stock price could actually be a generational opportunity for long-term investors to buy the company.There are actually two factors to consider in the current drawdown. The first is the massive stock price spike that occurred during the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer was one of a small number of healthcare companies to develop a COVID vaccine. Wall Street, as is typical, projected the then-current trends too far into the future, essentially assuming that COVID vaccines would be needed regularly and in perpetuity. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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